Naxal carrying reward held, two others surrender in C'garh

In two separate incidents, a Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, was arrested, while two cadres surrendered in Bastar division of Chhattisgarh, police said Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the cadre identified as Sadaram Netam alias Suraj was apprehended by a joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) and district force from Pipli village under Badgaon police station area of Kanker district Tuesday evening, a senior police official said.

Netam, a member of military platoon no. 1 of military company no. 6 of Maoist, was active in the banned CPI (Maoist) since the past 15 years, he said.

He was allegedly involved in several Naxal incidents of murder, attempt to murder and loot in the area and carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, the official said.

Meanwhile, two ultras identified as Madkam Deva (22) and Muchaki Deva (23) surrendered at Konta police station in Sukma district on Wednesday, he said.

Of them, Madkam was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, he added.

The duo were active as lower rung cadres, the official said, adding that in their statements they said that they have decided to snap ties with Maoists as they are disappointed with the "hollow" Maoist ideology and harsh forest life, the official added.

