COBs to assist police in containing law & order situations:

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix has said that community based organisations (CBOs) would assist the police in containing law and order situations.

The state government would soon launch 'Hamara Arunachal Abhiyaan' wherein people from all walks of life, community based organisations, woman organizations would be assisting the police department in containing law and order situations in their respective jurisdiction, the minister said.

"The abhiyan will facilitate CBOs to issue social sanction against many crimes," he said.

The Home minister urged all the Superintendents of Police to submit plans wherein interventions of CBOs shall be required to contain law and order issues.

"An ethnically diverse state like ours cannot be manned alone by a uniform policing role across the state. The local sentiments and ethos have to be considered while framing the plans both in terms of infrastructural developments and psychological interventions," he said.

The Home minister was addressing a conference of Superintendents of Police (SPs) of western range at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday, an official release said here Wednesday.

Felix urged the SPs to prepare a short term plan of two years and a long term plan of five years to combat crimes.

He said, "Criminals have no class, caste or clan. Zero tolerance against crimes should be the mantra for all our police personnel."



Later interacting with various CBOs, Felix said, "The Police department shall maintain the law and order in the state but to contain it, the CBOs have a major role to play."



He appealed to CBOs not to protect any criminals.

"A criminal does not belong to any clan or tribe. A criminal should be dealt as per the provisions under the rule of law. With drug menace crippling our society, CBOs, NGOS and women organizations should come forward to eradicate it," the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)