Naxal gunned down in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

ANaxalwas gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's district on Thursday, police said.

The skirmish took place around 9 am at a forest in village, located around 500 km from the capital Raipur, of Police told

Acting on inputs about thepresence of ultras in Kistaram and Chintagufa areas, various joint teams of the (STF), the (DRG) and CRPF's specialised CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit were dispatched from different locations.

When one of the patrolling teams was cordoning off the forest of Singhanmadgu, a group of armed ultras fired at the security personnel, leading to the gun-battle, he said.

After guns fell silent, the body of a male rebel and Naxal-related material were recovered from the spot, he said.

Further details are awaited as the operation was still underway in the area, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)