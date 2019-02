Air traffic significantly heavy over Mumbai region Wednesday night: AAI

The (AAI) has said that due to the closure of Pakistani airspace, air traffic was significantly heavy over the region on Wednesday night.

Pakistan's civil authority on Wednesday announced closure of their airspace in the wake of the escalating tensions with On Thursday, the neighbouring country said its airspace will remain closed for commercial flights till Thursday midnight.

"Last night, air traffic was significantly heavy in Flight Information Region (FIR), as all flights were entering/exiting Indian airspace over to/from (FIR), due to total closure of airspace, which continues to remain closed at the time of this press release," the AAI said in a statement.

An FIR refers to specified airspace where flight information and alerting services are provided. Generally, an FIR can be land and sea territory as well as any international airspace as defined under global norms.

The AAI said that flights from to the Gulf or European region "have to take a detour, which entails extra flight time, depending upon the destinations".

"Consequent upon yesterday's airspace and airports closure, introduced contingency procedures/routes to facilitate transit of overflying flights across the

"In order to achieve that, a sample study of expected traffic was done and various NOTAMs were taken last night, which contained guidelines for flights/ATC for planning their flights," it said.

NOTAMs (notice to airmen) are issued by the AAI as directions for pilots and airlines.

"All the Indian airports, including which were closed yesterday for couple of hours, are operating normal," the AAI added.

" is constantly in touch with the Defence Ministry, International Civil Organisation, airlines and airports, so as to minimize any inconvenience to the travelling public," it said.

On Wednesday, the AAI had issued a NOTAM, saying flight operations at the airports in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, and will remain shut from February 27 to May 27.

Later in the day, Indian watchdog DGCA said commercial operations at the nine airports had resumed.

