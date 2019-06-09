JUST IN
Naxal husband-wife duo surrender in Chhattisgarh

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

A Naxal couple surrendered on Saturday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

Vetti Hurra, a "militia commander" and his wife Kalmu Huye, an activist with Maoist front organisation Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangthan (KAMS), carried rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said.

Vetti was involved in a deadly attack on the Central Reserve Police Force personnel on April 24, 2017 in Burkapal area of Sukma, in which 25 troopers were killed and seven injured, the SP said.

The surrendered Naxals have told police they were disappointed with the Maoist ideology, the SP said.

First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 20:35 IST

