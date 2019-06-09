Youth worlds medallist Bhavesh enters pre-quarters of Youth Nationals

Youth world bronze medallist Bhavesh cruised into the pre-quarterfinals of the men's 52kg with a comfortable victory at the 3rd edition of the Youth Men's National Boxing championship in Rudrapur,

Bhavesh of SSCB defeated Bhumit Patel, who found himself at the receiving end of a flurry of punches from the 2018 youth worlds medallist.

Following his footsteps was Aman in +91kg category. Aman, who is a Youth Asian bronze medallist last year, continued his fine run in the tournament.

Aman has set up a pre-quarters clash against Delhi's

The highlight in the women's category was the match between Arpita Kushwaha of and Himachal Pradesh's Deepika in 60kg.

The Himachal pugilist went all out with her combination punches to send her opponent almost to the ropes and the referee had to stop the contest with a few seconds still on the clock in Round 2.

In the 64kg women's bout, Saksham Singh got the better of Goa's Chotukumar Singh in an intense battle.

Saksham, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, sealed the bout with a dominating 5-0 win over her Goan rival.

The national level tournament, which plays a clinical role in identifying and propelling young talents, has a total of 32 teams with an overwhelming participation of over 400 boxers.

A total of 180 women and 248 men boxers will battle it out during the six-day long tournament with the finals to be played on June 13.

