Naxals kidnap police sub-inspector, his schoolteacher-friend

Suspected naxals abducted a police sub- (PSI) and his schoolteacher-friend from a village in Chhattisgarh's district, police said Monday.

The incident occurred Sunday inRewali village under the station area whenPSI Lalit Kashyap had gone to reportedly consume liquor with his friend Jaisingh Kureti, a in a government school there, of Police told

Kashyap, who is part of the district police, is posted at the camp of 'C' company of CRPF's 111th battalion in Sameli village for coordination between local police and paramilitary personnel in anti-naxal operations, he said.

As per preliminary information, at around 10 am Sunday, Kashyap went to Rewali, around 350km from Raipur and located in a hypersensitive area near his posting place, said the SP.

An armed group of Maoists stormed the village and took the PSI and Kureti along with them, he added.

After being alerted about the incident, security personnel immediately launched a combing operation in nearby jungles to trace the duo, Pallava said.

No communication has been received till now about their whereabouts, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)