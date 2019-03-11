20-yr-old woman, cousin commit suicide in UP

A 20-year-old woman and her cousin, who were having an affair, allegedly committed suicide after their parents refused to accept their relationship, police said Monday.

The incident took place in Jamuni Purva village of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district.

hanged herself from the ceiling of her room on Sunday and later in the day, Gyan (22) also committed suicide, Banda ASP Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said.

and her cousin Yadav were having an affair but the woman's parents fixed her marriage to someone else, Pal said.

Upset over this development, the two allegedly took the extreme step, he said.

Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide but police have not ruled out the possibility of honour killing, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)