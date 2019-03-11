JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sudarshan Venu relinquishes post of joint MD, Sundaram-Clayton

Seven dead in Brazil floods
Business Standard

20-yr-old woman, cousin commit suicide in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Banda (UP) 

A 20-year-old woman and her cousin, who were having an affair, allegedly committed suicide after their parents refused to accept their relationship, police said Monday.

The incident took place in Jamuni Purva village of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district.

Madhuri hanged herself from the ceiling of her room on Sunday and later in the day, Gyan Singh Yadav (22) also committed suicide, Banda ASP Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said.

Madhuri and her cousin Yadav were having an affair but the woman's parents fixed her marriage to someone else, Pal said.

Upset over this development, the two allegedly took the extreme step, he said.

Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide but police have not ruled out the possibility of honour killing, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 21:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements