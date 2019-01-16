Naxals torch passenger bus in C'garh, three held

A group of Naxals allegedly torched a bus in Kasoli village in district of on Wednesday, after asking passengers to alight, police said.

Three Naxals were arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Talking to PTI, Superintendent of Police said the incident took place in Geedam tehsil in the district in the morning.

"The bus carrying 14 passengers left for Chhindnar from Geedam this morning. When it reached Kasoli village, some armed Naxals waylaid it and asked the passengers, its driver and conductor to get down. They later set the vehicle on fire," he said.

They also thrashed the passengers, driver and conductor and snatched their The cadres escaped from the spot soon after, Pallav said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and managed to track down the Naxals based on the location of the robbed by them. Police chased the Naxals till area under station limits.

When the police team reached the area, the ultras opened fire on them. However, police opened a retaliatory firing and arrested three Naxals.

Police have recovered one of the total 16 mobile phones robbed by the Naxals.

Further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)