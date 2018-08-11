NBCC posts 21% surge in Q1 profit at Rs 676 mn; expenses up at Rs 15.7 bn

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NBCC
(Photo courtesy: Twitter/NBCC)

The state-owned NBCC on Saturday posted 21 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 676.6 million for the quarter ended June 30.

Its net profit stood at Rs 559.4 million in the same quarter of 2017-18, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Net sales increased to Rs 16.25 billion from Rs 12.6 billion in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 15.71 billion as against Rs 12.02 billion in the said period.

NBCC, which is under the administrative control of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is present in three main segments - Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development and EPC Contracting.
First Published: Sat, August 11 2018. 16:48 IST

