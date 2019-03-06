Fire at CGO Complex: NCLAT suspends hearing till further notice

The (NCLAT) Wednesday suspended its hearing till further notice after a fire broke out at Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan of the CGO complex, where it is situated.

The appellate tribunal was scheduled to hear some important matters listed before it, including matters of Jyoti structures, Dishnet wireless, Monnet Ispat and Liberty House.

"Due to fire incident in Pt Deen Dayal Antyodaya Bhawan today morning, the Court proceedings etc. of shall remain suspended till further notice," said a notice on the portal of

When contacted, an official said that they would take time as they would have to inspect the premise and assess the probable damages.

"Once it is opened, we would go inside and inspect the condition of the premise and then would decide after seeing various conditions," he said.

NCLAT is on the third floor of the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Bhawan, earlier known as Paryavaran Bhawan.

A major fire broke out Wednesday morning at the office of the Ministry of Social Justice, which is on the fifth floor of the building.