NCW mulls replicating women helpline in Guj in other states

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is considering setting up a helpline for women across the country on the lines of the helpline in Gujarat, one of its members said here Thursday.

Dr Rajul Desai, an NCW member, also said that the commission was keen to open Nari Adalats (Women's Courts) in other parts of the country after seeing their success in the state.

"Gujarat has been a role model for other states. It has been successfully running '181 Abhayam Mahila Helpline' for the women in distress....We are keen to start this helpline in other states too," Desai told reporters in Gandhinagar.

"The Guajrat State Commission for Women is also doing a very good job by running Nari Adalats here. In the next meeting of the NCW, we will discuss and decide how we can implement both these concepts, Nari Adalat and Abhayam Helpline, across the country," said Desai.

The Abhayam helpline was launched in Gujarat in 2014.

Earlier in the day, Desai held a meeting with state Director General of Police Shivanand Jha and senior IPS officers to discuss issues concerning women in the state.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 22:20 IST

