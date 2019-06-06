JUST IN
Territorial Army jawan visiting home on Eid holiday shot dead by militants in south Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Suspected militants shot dead a Territorial Army jawan, who was home on leave for Eid, in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

Police said unidentified gunmen came to the residence of Manzoor Ahmad Beg in Sadoora village in Anantnag district Thursday evening and shot at him.

An critically injured Beg was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Beg was posted at neighbouring Shopian district and was attached with 34 Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles.

Eid was celebrated on June 5.

