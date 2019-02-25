NDA govt needs to act rationally on Art 35 A: Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi Monday said the NDA government needs to act rationally on Article 35 A of the Constitution as it is a sensitive issue.

He dismissed the talk that it was a matter concerning Muslims, saying even the Hindus of Jammu would not like any tinkering with 35A (which gives certain powers to Jammu and Kashmir).

"You repeatedly say that this is Muslim (issue). Even the Hindu of Jammu would not like it. himself has given a statement against it. (Article) 35 A applies to the entire state, not just the Valley.

That is why, we hope that the works rationally. Elections come and go.But, it is necessary to work rationally and not vigour.. This is a very sensitive matter," Owaisi told reporters here.

If the government tinkers with Article 35 A, it would send a wrong message to Naga separatists with whom the government is holding talks, he claimed.

"You are talking about 35 A and the itself is talking to Naga separatists. Under 371 A , we have given special provision to Nagas.

When you are talking to Naga separatists and if you tinker with 35 A, what message you are giving to Nagas who are not satisfied with special provisions they got under 371 A," he said.

The chief said when Article 370 came into the Constitution, Sardar Patel, and were members of the constituent assembly.

"So, 370 has a permanent position in Constitution of India," Owaisi, member from Hyderabad, said.

Article 370 of the constitution guarantees a special status to

