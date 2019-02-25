Futile robbery bid at post office

-
ALSO READ
Gang makes vain bid to loot jewellery shop; fire in air to
Committee constituted to decide parameters of Conditional Cash Transfer: WCD
Cash agent shot, injured in Delhi's Mundka
Unaccounted cash, illegal goods worth Rs 111 crore seized
Bag containing over Rs 37 lakh found on railway track
-
: The safety locker at a post office at nearby Suseendram was allegedly found broken open in a futile robbery bid, police said Monday.
As the officials had kept the cash in some other place, no cash was lost, the police added.
Post office staff, who found the gate and the locker allegedly prised open using welding equipment, informed the police.
Further investigations are on.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU