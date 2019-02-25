Futile robbery bid at post office

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kanyakumari(TN) 

: The safety locker at a post office at nearby Suseendram was allegedly found broken open in a futile robbery bid, police said Monday.

As the officials had kept the cash in some other place, no cash was lost, the police added.

Post office staff, who found the gate and the locker allegedly prised open using welding equipment, informed the police.

Further investigations are on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 21:56 IST

