NE moving towards development & progress: Kulaste

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste has said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi the north east region is moving towards development and progress along with the rest of the country.

"No PM in the past has thought so much about the welfare of the people of the north east region, but under the prime ministership of Modi the region is moving forward towards development and progress along with the rest of the country," he said on Saturday while launching the membership drive for the BJP in Nagaland.

The Union Minister of State for Steel said the trust of the people of the nation is increasing upon the BJP-led NDA government because of which the saffron party's membership in the entire country has reached 11 crore.

Kulaste said Nagaland has 1.18 lakh BJP members after the first membership drive launched in 2014. He said the Nagaland BJP unit is targeting to enroll another 2.5 lakh members in this membership drive to reach at least 3.5 lakh BJP members in the state.

He told the state BJP leaders, legislators and mandal functionaries to work hard to bring in more members into the largest political party of the world and work together for development and progress.

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister, Y Patton in his address called upon all citizen of the state to come forth and enroll themselves and be a part of the BJP.

Patton said the resounding mandate for the second term for BJP at the Centre comes with huge responsibilities, expectations and trust.

"Modi's vision of 'Saab Ka Sath, Saab Ka Vikas, Saab ka Viswas' needs to be emulated by all BJP karyakartas and we should take this vision to every nook and corner of this country and to our people and make it a reality," he said.

The DyCM also announced cash incentives of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for the three best performing mandals in this membership drive.

Nagaland BJP president and minister, Temjen Imna Along also addressed the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)