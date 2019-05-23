Nepal, Bangladesh and Aus PMs congratulate PM Modi

The Prime Ministers of Nepal, and joined their fellow world leaders in extending their congratulations to as electoral trends point towards a sweeping victory for him in the 2019 elections.

Nepal's KP Sharma Oli extended his wishes in a congratulatory phone call to Modi today, during which both the leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the warm bilateral relations shared by and

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi was also congratulated by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh "The two leaders pledged to continue to raise the India- relationship to unprecedented new heights. They recognised the importance of rapidly completing on-going plans for deepening the partnership in security trade, transportation, and people to people ties," an official statement said.

The two close neighbours also discussed the importance of rapidly completing on-going plans for deepening the partnership in security trade, transportation, and people to people ties. "Doing so within the next 3 years would have specific significance in view of the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh in 2020 and in 2021," the statement added.

Furthermore, both Prime Minister Modi and agreed to meet at the earliest to deepen bilateral ties.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who recently won the Australian elections against all odds, also congratulated the Indian leader on his "historic re-election."

"Congratulations @narendramodi on your historic re-election as Prime Minister of and enjoy a strong, vibrant and strategic partnership, and our India Economic Strategy will take our ties to a new level. I look forward to meeting again soon," Morrison said.

Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti- plank spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi, the BJP on Thursday got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha, crossing on its own 300-mark while storming back to power for the second consecutive term.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)