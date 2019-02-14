Nearly 800 vehicles impounded for flouting norms in Noida, Gr Noida

Nearly 800 vehicles, including 741 auto-rickshaws, allegedly plying in violation of rules were impounded under a concerted action against them in on Thursday, the police said.

"Operation Checkmate" was launched at 1.30 pm and continued till 5 pm during which 741 auto-rickshaws, 21 cars, 10 e-rickshaws, 18 motorcycles, and five buses were impounded in Noida and Greater Noida, they said.

Also, 1,867 and 357 normal challans were issued to drivers of vehicles found flouting traffic rules, without requisite documents of the vehicle, or with tampered number plates, a said.

"The operation was launched to curb plying of illegal vehicles including auto rickshaws, buses, tempos and taxis to further check crime," Senior of Police (SSP) said.

He said the action was also aimed at raising awareness among the citizens about traffic rules and road safety.

Officials from across were deployed at 80 check points including several spots where incidents of crime have been reported in the past, according to the police.

Noida and Greater Noida have witnessed several cases over the years in which people have been robbed of their valuables and dumped at isolated spots after being offered ride by strangers or commercial vehicles plying illegally, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)