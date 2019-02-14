Man Utd confirm huge Mourinho pay-off

Manchester United revealed on Thursday that sacking cost the club nearly 20 million pounds, with hailing the impact of Ole

The sum of 19.6 million pounds (USD 25 million) which is listed under "exceptional items" in the club's second-quarter results, includes pay-outs for the members of Mourinho's staff who left with him after he was sacked in December.

The fortunes of the League club have been transformed since Solskjaer took the helm as interim boss.

United are now in the top four after being 11 points adrift of places when Mourinho left.

"The appointment of Ole and Mike (Phelan) as .. has had a positive impact throughout the club," said

"We are delighted with the improvement in the team's performances since December and we look forward to a strong finish to the 18/19 season."



In the report, the club announced record revenues of 208.6 million pounds for the quarter, which translate into earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 104.3 million pounds and an operating profit of 44million pounds.

Real Madrid last month knocked Manchester United off the top of after two years at the top for the League club.

