NEEPCO handed over 2 hydro power projects in Meghalaya

The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) would be executing two hydel power projects in power-starved Meghalaya, James K said Wednesday.

At a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday evening, it was decided that the two projects would be given to NEEPCO, said.

The two power projects are Umja-ut Hydro Electric Power project with a capacity of 69MW (renamed as Wah Umiam Stage I) and Umduna Hydro Power Project of 57 MW (also renamed as Wah Umiam Stage II).

The cabinet has approved the allotment of both these projects to NEEPCO which is already implementing stage III Wah Umiam power project, he said.

further said that the cabinet has also approved a proposal by the state-owned Electric Corporation Ltd (MeECL) to avail a loan from the Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd to execute the 3x42 MW Myntdu Leshka Hydro power project.

The has an outstanding of over Rs 550 crore to be paid to NEEPCO alone forcing the state power department to resort to load shedding since January this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)