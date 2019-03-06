NIA files charge sheet against 6 in AK-47 smuggling case

The NIA has filed a charge sheet against six accused in a case related to alleged smuggling of rifles from an ordnance depot in to Naxals and criminals, officials said Wednesday.

The charge sheet was filed before a special court in on Tuesday and the (NIA) probe relates to a disclosure of an alleged "nexus of arms smugglers in taking out rifles, from the sheds of the (COD) at in Madhya Pradesh, during 2012-2018".

"These rifles were further smuggled across various parts of and supplied to different gangs and groups including Naxalites and criminals," an agency said.

The agency said it had taken up the case, first registered by Police, after the latter recovered three assault rifles (AK-47) along with other "on disclosure of accused Shamsher Alam from the house of his sister and accused Rizwana Begum" who is a resident Munger district of the state.

The charge sheet has been filed under sections of the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)