Ace Indian javelin thrower was Friday nominated as the City by (AFI) for the second edition of the IAAF Run 24-1 to be held on June 2.

Neeraj, who won the gold medal at the Commonwealth and last year, is one of the 24 prominent athletes from around the world selected to promote the IAAFs global initiative.

In the inaugural edition, former Indian quarter miler was named as the City by AFI.

After successfully conducting the 24:1 event at New on June 6 last year, capital will once again feature as one among the 24 chosen cities to stage the 24 one- to support the Global Running Day.

(AFI) has proposed to (TA) that this international event may be considered as a curtain raiser for & Run (TAAFI RUN), the of India approved by the AFI in partnership with TA.

Chief of Army Staff General will be the chief guest as he flags off the 1- at 7:30am at Cariappa Army Parade Ground here in presence of AFI on June 2.

More than 12,000 runners had participated in the inaugural IAAF Run 24:1 in 2018 and this year the participation is expected to increase across the 24 host cities.

One will be held one after other in a series in 24 selected cities across 15 time zones around the world.

This 24-Hour event will start from and conclude in Los Angeles, while travelling across venues such as Vancouver, Toronto, Lima, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Havana, Buenos Aires, Abidjan, Praia, Johannesburg, Nice, Berlin, Minsk, Addis Ababa, Ramallah, Bangkok, Auckland, Melbourne, Tokyo, Beijing, Singapore, New and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)