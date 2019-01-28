Nepal's former crown prince suffers heart attack

Nepal's former suffered a on Monday evening following which he was rushed to a local hospital here.

Shah, 47, was admitted to in Thapathali,

A team of cardiologists led by Dr has been looking after him, according to hospital sources.

The doctors have successfully installed to the former and his condition is stable, they said.

survived a in five years ago. This is the third time suffered a

Earlier in 2015, an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD), a special device powered by battery that helps treat irregular heartbeats called arrhythmias, was successfully planted in his heart.

In September 2007, he had undergone an operation after suffering a

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)