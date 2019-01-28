Nepal's former crown prince suffers heart attack

-
ALSO READ
New Japanese era's name to be decided
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pak, likely to announce USD 8 billion investment projects
Tunisia protests planned over visit by Saudi crown prince
New Tunisia protests against Saudi crown prince's visit
G20: Modi holds bilateral meeting with Saudi Crown Prince
-
Nepal's former crown prince Paras Shah suffered a heart attack on Monday evening following which he was rushed to a local hospital here.
Shah, 47, was admitted to Norvic Hospital in Thapathali, Kathmandu.
A team of cardiologists led by Dr Yadav Bhatta has been looking after him, according to hospital sources.
The doctors have successfully installed angioplasty to the former crown prince and his condition is stable, they said.
Shah survived a massive cardiac arrest in Bangkok five years ago. This is the third time Shah suffered a heart attack.
Earlier in 2015, an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD), a special device powered by battery that helps treat irregular heartbeats called arrhythmias, was successfully planted in his heart.
In September 2007, he had undergone an angioplasty operation after suffering a mild stroke.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU