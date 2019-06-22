Nepalese nationals require visa to enter India via Pak, China

Nepalese nationals must have visa if they are entering from Pakistan, China, Hong Kong and Macau, according to a notice issued by the

Similarly, Nepalese nationals travelling to Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Lebanon, are required to acquire No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the respective Nepalese Embassies, it said.

To get the NOC, a traveller is required to submit an application to the respective embassy along with relevant documents, including employment permit, the notice stated.

There are 4 million Nepalese working and studying in India, according to the foreign ministry.

