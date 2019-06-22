Right to Read programme on a roll in India, Africa and Central America

It was 2009. Venkat Srinivasan, a Boston-based computer scientist, serial entrepreneur, and innovator in cognitive sciences and artificial intelligence noticed a big gap among Indian engineers in his start-up: most of them struggled with As a result, they found it difficult to interact with clients in the

Srinivasan tried sending his engineers to popular schools. But nothing really worked. That’s when he developed a new technology to teach He called it Writing Assistant.

In 2011, Srinivasan met former American Express India chairman They realised that the technology developed by Srinivasan could achieve unprecedented results in India.

Over the years as Gupta had travelled all over the globe for his work, he realised that India was far behind other countries in education; and also one could perform magic with technology. In an earlier stint with Motorola he had observed the transformative power of technology

Gupta also felt he must direct his efforts to the public system for a host of reasons.

The had the largest scale and attracted the poorest children, and unlike the budget private schools, there was regulation and framework. “It may not be executed well but it exists,” said Gupta, adding, “Nowhere in the world has any country made progress in literacy and numeracy goals without the public system heavily vested in it.”

Srinivasan’s Writing Assistant had been given a patent in the for its speech tagger.

An idea formed in Gupta’s head: What better way to reach the largest number of schoolchildren? Government schools any way did a very poor job of teaching English.

Gupta, along with a couple of others including Srinivasan, registered a company in the called the English Helper and started to look for ways to make inroads into India’s vast public school system. Till then, Gupta was a “corporate” type; he had never worked with the government system. Dealing with 29 state governments seemed a little daunting.

But, a partnership with the American India Foundation gave him a foothold in about 100 schools where they were already working. The programme was launched in these schools, using the — a multi-sensory software technology that leverages research in cognitive science.

The programme is designed to bring in minimum change. So the school’s existing textbooks are integrated with software and teachers use a projector and a computer. There is no new investment in hardware or information technology infrastructure.

The impact of the programme in these 100 schools was measured. It was found that teacher-student engagement went up substantially.

That’s when Gupta felt they could scale up and approached the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). In 2015, the programme was launched with USAID in 4,889 schools in eight states. A million students in Classes I to X were covered.

In 2016-17, third-party independent assessments in four of these states — West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab and Gujarat — showed a 20 per cent improvement in reading abilities across the schools.

Once the model was proven to have a reasonable degree of success it expanded at a rapid pace. By 2018, it reached almost 15,000 schools and nearly 3.5 million students.

In June this year, after a highly successful pilot programme in 4,000 schools in Maharashtra, the state government approved the implementation of in 65,000 schools for two years. For now, the project will be run free — without any support from the government. The English Helper team will find the funds to sustain it.

Across India, the Right to Read programme is operational in 300 districts. Recently, the program has started getting paid mandates and will be expanding to 2,485 schools in designated minority districts of Assam, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.



The success of the programme has helped it expand to neighbouring nations such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, as well as Vietnam, Africa (Sierra Leone and Nigeria), and Central America (Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala).

Sri Lanka has approved the programme for all its schools. It will reach 4.1 million people there.



While this programme targets students who are still in school, what happens to those who are already out and need similar assistance?



“Millions of youth are already on the job market and facing disadvantages because they are not conversant in English,” said Gupta. For them, a new app called English Bolo has been developed. It assists in distance learning. After every eight self-lessons, the student can book an hour-long session with a teacher.



The first round of funding was raised through Omidyar Networks but a large number of expatriates, many are based in the US, have contributed towards the effort. A total of $8 million has been raised.



Back in Boston, Srinivasan is working on a host of new technologies including Literary Assistant and Gyan. Many of these will help Indians learn across the globe.