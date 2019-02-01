Nepali students fly black flag balloons near PM office demanding reform in medical sector

A group of students in on Friday flew balloons carrying black flags near KP Oli's office at Singhdurbar here to protest against the government's inaction over issues like reforms in medical sector and corruption.

Students Union, the student wing of Opposition Nepali Congress, flew black flags and banners with slogans "save life of agitating doctor K C, take action against the culprits in the rape and murder of 13-year old girl and end corruption."



The black flags were flown to pressurise the government to fulfil their demands, said NSU central member

Meanwhile, all hospitals except emergency services remained closed in the country after the Medical Association, the umbrella body of medical and dental doctors, called on strike to extend solidarity to Dr KC, who is on hunger strike for the last 23 days demanding sweeping reforms in medical sector.

As the government failed to address the demands raised by Dr KC in the medical bill recently endorsed by Parliament through majority votes, the agitating doctor decided to continue with the hunger strike.

Main opposition party has also been launching protests to express solidarity to the agitating doctor.

Dozens of doctors have gone on a relay hunger strike to support Dr K C.

Dr KC is on fast-unto-death demanding that the government should endorse the bill by incorporating agreements reached with him in the past that sought reform in the country's health education and medical sector.

The NMA has urged the government not to create such situation where it would have to resort to stringent measures and warned that the government would be responsible for the stormy situation that may arise thereof in medical sector.

Bishwa Prakash on Friday expressed dissatisfaction over the passing of National Medical Education Bill through against the agreement reached between Dr KC and Oli.

In a press meet organised by Press Union Kaski in Pokhara, said the bill further violated the agreement reached between Dr KC and the government on limiting the university to affiliate no more than five medical colleges.

