Monsanto India Q3 net falls 38.50 pc to Rs 39 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Seed firm Monsanto India Friday posted a 38.50 per cent drop in standalone net profit to Rs 38.95 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 63.34 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total income stood at Rs 161.1 crore in the October-December period of 2018-19. It was Rs 187.65 crore in the year-ago period, Monsanto India said in a BSE filing.

In June last year, German chemical and pharma major Bayer AG completed the acquisition of US-based biotech major Monsanto in USD 63 billion mega-deal to create the world's biggest agro-chemical and seed company.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 2,556 a piece, 1.96 per cent lower, on the BSE.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 16:15 IST

