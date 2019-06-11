Net bowler hit by Warner's shot has started walking: report

The Indian-origin net bowler, who was hit on the head by a powerful drive from batsman during a net session, has started walking for the first time since the incident.

has been in hospital after the accident at The Oval on Saturday and was monitored for delayed signs of concussion, but a CT scan cleared him of any major damage, 'Sky Sports' reporterd.

Warner was visibly "shaken up" when Plaha was treated on the ground after collapsing to the ground after being hit on head by a fierce drive.

"Finally got my first walk in - on the road to recovery. Glad to be recovering well so far. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, thank you for all the prays (sic) around the world, means a lot to me," Plaha was quoted by the report as saying.

Plaha was among a handful of local cricketers helping the Australians prepare for their match against in The defending champions lost to the 2011 winners by 36 runs.

The Australian team's support staff, along with local staff, helped Plaha to be stretchered off the ground, from where he was taken to a nearby medical facility.

He was conscious when he was taken to hospital.

Warner returned to playing international in April after a year-long ban for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)