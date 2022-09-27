JUST IN
Business Standard

Net direct tax mop up rises 23% to Rs 7.04 trn so far in FY23: CBDT chief

CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta said the income and corporate tax collections were at a record high of Rs 14.09 lakh crore in 2021-22

Topics
CBDT | Income tax | taxes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tax collections, taxes
July 31 was the last date for filing ITRs for salaried individuals for income earned in the 2021-22 fiscal

The net direct tax collection has increased 23 per cent to Rs 7.04 lakh crore so far this fiscal, the income tax department said on Tuesday.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta said the income and corporate tax collections were at a record high of Rs 14.09 lakh crore in 2021-22.

"The momentum of the last fiscal continues in this fiscal with net direct tax collection of Rs 7.04 lakh crore so far, which is a growth of 23 per cent over the same period last fiscal," Gupta said.

At the Finance Minister's Award ceremony for CBDT officers, Gupta said the I-T e-filing portal has stabilised and it has facilitated 5.83 crore tax return filing as of July 31. A record 72 lakh returns were filed on the portal on a single day.

July 31 was the last date for filing ITRs for salaried individuals for income earned in the 2021-22 fiscal.

Gupta said I-T refunds worth Rs 1.41 lakh crore have been issued so far this fiscal, which is an increase of 83 per cent over the same period last year.

The CBDT chief said the department is using technology to increase tax collection.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 19:33 IST

`
