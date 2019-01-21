Never-say-die Nishikori into Open quarters after five-set epic

Japanese fighter recovered from two sets down to reach quarter-finals with an epic win over 6-7 (8/10), 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-6 (10/8).

It was Nishikori's third five-setter of the tournament and the second time the never-say-die eighth seed had recovered from two sets behind.

His win over the 23rd seeded Spaniard took a marathon 5hr 5min after an opening set that alone lasted 76 minutes.

The former finalist moves into the quarter-finals for the fourth time where he will face either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or 15th seed

