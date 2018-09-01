'New boss' Coleman scorches to seventh fastest 100m time

American used an and media as motivation to to the seventh-fastest 100m time of all time as he snatched the trophy for the event in scintillating style in

Coleman, the world record holder over 60m indoors and world 100m silver medallist in last year, clocked a personal best of 9.79 seconds, the fastest 100m run since the now-retired won the 2015 world title in Only Bolt and fellow Jamaicans Yohan Blake, and Nesta Carter, and the US duo of and have gone quicker.

had been tipped as the one to beat at the King Baudouin II stadium, but a dreadful start left him trailing the entire field before eventually finding his rhythm to push through behind Coleman in 9.93sec.

"Winning the with a personal record, it's like icing on the cake," said the 22-year-old Coleman on Friday.

"It means a lot to notch my name in the sport and have my name among some of the greats." The American said his time overshadowed his showing in the 60m in the world indoors in March, which was followed by a right hamstring that curtailed his training and competitive appearances.

"I now feel pretty good, I came into the whole weekend with a on my shoulder because people stopped talking about me, about all that I'd done this year," the said.

"I was just injured, and I used that as fuel to the fire. I felt like I could go out there and do a personal best."



Coleman added: "With the world lead and Diamond trophy, I guess I'm at the top of the leaderboard at the moment... the 'new boss'."



Touted as the strongest men's field ever, with five of the 12 finalists having cleared the mythical 6m-barrier, the competition petered out for French world record holder and Swedish teenager Armand Duplantis, who won in last month with 6.05m.

It came down instead to a battle between American and Russian Timur Morgunov, the latter eventually winning with 5.93m.

- Ibarguen double -



===================



Colombia's Caterine Ibarguen, fresh from winning the overall title in on Thursday, also claimed the trophy with a best of 6.80m.

It meant she became the in history to win two Diamond trophies in one year, four sprinters having already achieved the feat.

Portugal's notched up 17.49m to beat American in the men's and Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo won the women's 200m in 22.12sec ahead of double defending world champion of the

Nigerian-born Salwa Eid Naser, hot off the plane after winning two golds for in the ongoing in Indonesia, won the 400m in 49.33sec ahead of American

"I felt a little jetlagged," said Naser. "But my goal was to win the Diamond trophy and I did just that. It's been a good season and this victory makes it complete."



Croatia's all-conquering thrower -- two-time world and Olympic champion and five-time Eurpean gold medallist -- suffered a blip when she could only finish third, 69cm behind winner Yaime Perez of (65.00m).

"Stupid things sometimes happen, but that is sports," said a 'flu-hit Perkovic, who could not resist a dig at organisers after seeing her streak of 15 victories come to a halt.

"This is my eighth final and I won seven of them. This should not be awarded in one final." enjoyed a good night as took the spoils in the women's 3000m and the men's 800m.

Selemon Barega led home a quintet of Ethiopians in the 5000m, while Australian won the with 2.33m and Britain's newly-crowned European champion took the 1500m.

Sergey Shubenkov, the Russian competing under a neutral flag as his country remains banned over a state-sponsored doping programme, won the 110m hurdles in 12.97sec and American the 100m hurdles in 12.61.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)