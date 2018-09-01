Implementation of rule of law depends on quality of legal education, says CJI

The implementation of rule of law in a nation depends on the quality of legal in a country, Misra said Saturday.

Justice Misra, while delivering his inaugural speech at the 10th Law Teachers' Day award function here, said are the hatcheries supplying legal professionals who act as sentinels for the implementation of rule of law.

The CJI inaugurated the symposium on 'Role of legal on nation building' in the event organised by Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) and of Legal Advocacy Training (MILAT) here.

"The implementation of rule of law in a nation depends on the quality of legal education in a country. are the hatcheries which supply quintessential legal professionals who act as sentinels for the implementation of rule of law and contribute tremendously towards the development of the nation.

"Legal education is a science which imparts to not only the knowledge of certain legal provisions but it also inculcates a sense of maturity and understanding of the society which shapes and moulds them to emerge as protectors of citizenry liberties," Justice Misra said.

He appreciated the functioning of National and said the institution has turned out to be the most successful exercise for enhancing the quality of legal education in the country.

"The introduction of five has made legal education quite coveted in It has become imperative for to take in account the changes taking place across the world as well as the contemporary issues in the society.

"Law schools must focus on developing amongst its students critical reflectiveness of the social, moral and political outlooks embedded in law," Justice Misra said.

The CJI said it was the duty of all stakeholders to enhance the legal education by registering the importance of law schools and lauded N R Madhava Menon, saying he has been influenced by the octogenarian in a subconscious way and his passion towards the discipline of law should be inculcated by everyone.

Prof Menon said the law schools were a neglected lot.

He said even though there are 23 national across the country and need to do more for the legal education.

This year, the prestigious SILF-MILAT Prof N R Best Law Teacher Award was bagged by Prof R Venkata Rao of the of India University,

