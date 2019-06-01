NFC has produced 1 million fuel bundles for reactors:official

The Complex here has achieved the historic milestone of producing one million PHWR bundles, NFC's said Saturday.

"...One of the things which previously was also mentioned about achieving the landmark of one million (PHWR) bundles last year," he said at the Day organised at the complex here.

NFC, an organisation under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), is engaged in the production of natural Uranium bundles for Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs), enriched Uranium fuel assemblies for Boiling Water Reactors (BWRs), among others.

is embarking on expansion of production facilities at and also setting up a new production facility at Kota, to manufacture 500 MT of fuel assemblies to cater to the requirements of forthcomng 700 MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Rectors, said in a release.

Speaking on the sidelines, Uranium Corporation of India Ltd Chairman and Managing said the organisation has started the work towards 13 new projects involving an approximate investment of Rs 10,500 crore.

"It is 13 new projects at an approximate investment of around Rs 10,500 crore. They have the in principle clearance of the

We have started the DPR preparation and we will take all the statutory clearances before commencing the construction," he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)