Naxals set on fire tendu leaves purchased by contractor

Naxals set on fire bundles of tendu leaves bought by a in district of Madhya Pradesh Saturday, police said.

Tendu leaves are used for making bidis (leaf-wrapped cigarettes). The incident took place in the early morning at Nevsa village, 65 km from the district headquarters.

A group of about 15 Maoists, including women, burnt the bundles of leaves, police said.

They left behind a pamphlet which alleged that the contractors purchasing tendu leaves from tribals through the forest department were in touch with police.

"We have launched a to track down the Maoists," of Police R R told

In the pamphlet, Bodla Area Committee of KB Division of the Maoists claimed responsibility of the act.

The area is close to the border.

"We are investigating if it was KB division of or of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra," the SP said.

Police source said Maoists often extort money from the contractors who purchase tendu leaves from tribals in April- May.

