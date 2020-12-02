NGT directs complete ban on sale, use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR

The Green Tribunal has directed that there would be a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of during COVID-19 pandemic in the NCR and all cities/towns in the country where the ambient air quality falls under the 'poor' and above category.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said its direction to restrict the use of in cities/towns where air quality is 'moderate' or below to green crackers and for the duration of not more than two hours will continue.

"There will be a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of during COVID-19 pandemic in the NCR and all cities/towns in the country where the ambient air quality falls under the 'poor' and above category," the bench said.

During Christmas, and New Year, green crackers can be used from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am only at places where air quality is 'moderate' or below, the NGT said.

It directed all District Magistrates to ensure that banned firecrackers are not sold and asked them to recover compensation from violators.

Any victim of pollution, apart from other remedies, can approach District Magistrate for compensation, it added.

