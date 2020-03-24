NHK TV: Abe to propose 1-year postponement for Olympics

-
ALSO READ
Japan PM, IOC chief to speak as Olympics hangs in balance
Japan's Abe pledges Olympics to go ahead despite virus havoc
Japan PM Abe says postponing Olympics may be unavoidable
Japan PM hints at postponing 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Shinzo Abe will make proper decision, says Trump on Tokyo Olympics
-
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose a one-year postponement for the Tokyo Olympics during talks with IOC President Thomas Bach, Japan's NHK public television reported Tuesday.
Abe said a postponement is unavoidable if the 2020 Games cannot be held in a complete manner amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Abe held telephone talks with Bach after the IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU