NIA court convicts six in 2016 terror case

A National Investigation Court here on Monday found six people, arrested in connection with a Islamic State (ISIS) terror plot case three years ago, guilty of conspiring to carry out strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states.

Those convicted are Manseed Muhmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Ramshad, Safvan and Moinuddin.

Special judge P Krishnakumar, however, acquitted Jasim N K.

