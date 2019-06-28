Nigerian national arrested, cocaine seized

Cocaine worth Rs 48.62 lakh was seized from a Nigerian national here, police said Friday.

Faulrin Abdulaziz Andoi (47) was arrested in Baner area by a team of Anti-Extortion Cell of Pune police Thursday night.

Police had received a tip-off that somebody was selling cocaine to youths in the area.

"A trap was laid and Faulrin Abdulaziz Andoi was arrested and 488 gm of cocaine, worth Rs 48.62 lakh, was recovered from him," said a police officer.

"Besides, Rs 8 lakh in cash and a car too were seized," he added.

Andoi is suspected to be peddling drugs in upscale areas of the city, and further probe is on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)