Niki Poonacha reigns supreme in AITA tennis tournament

: Top-seed of Andhra Pradesh outclassed local lad Dhakshineshwar Suresh 6-3, 6-1 in the final to win the singles title in the MCC-S R Subaramaniam Memorial AITA men's championship here Saturday.

In a contest between two tall players, the six-feet, two inch Poonacha used his strong serve to good effect against the 6'5" Suresh to win in 70 minutes.

Poonacha broke in the fourth game, capitalising on a couple of unforced errors from his rival. He held serve comfortably from thereon to take the first set 6-3.

The second set was a romp for Poonacha as Dhakshineswar asked for a medical break early and had his shoulder worked on by the physio. The lanky Chennai lad lost serve immediately and never recovered after that.

The top-seed was in control as he served and volleyed with confidence and came up with some good drop shots to jump to a 4-1 lead. He wrapped up the second set 6-1 with some aggressive play.

Indian legend Vijay Amritraj, who is of Association, gave away the prizes.

Poonacha received Rs 65,000 and 60 AITA points while Suresh got Rs 45,000 and 45 AITA points.

