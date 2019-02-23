5 Odisha teachers held for circulating question paper images

At least five school teachers were arrested Saturday for their alleged involvement in posting images of the ongoing matriculation examination question papers on social media, officials said.

Officials of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, which conducts the matriculation examination (Class 10), said more arrests would be made in this connection.

The examination, which began on Friday, will conclude on March 8.

"FIRs against nine school teachers, who were engaged as centre superintendents or examination invigilators, had been registered at different police stations in Koraput, Nuapada and Dhenkanal districts for their mischievous role during the examinations that began on Friday," said Nihar Ranjan Mohanty, of Examination.

Mohanty said that of the nine erring teachers, five were arrested on Saturday and the rest will be held soon.

He also said that two other school teachers from district were also placed under suspension on Saturday after it was conclusively established that the duo had wilfully neglected in performing their duties.

The had on Friday suspended four centre superintendents and four invigilators of the matriculation examination for their role in spreading images of question papers on

According to the Board's Jahan Ara Begum, the incident cannot be labelled as question paper leak as the examinees only saw the images after the examination got over,



Begum said the board had taken the help of covert security measures by which the examination centre can be identified from where the images of the question paper had been taken.

