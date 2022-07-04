Nissan India announces appointment of Mohan Wilson as Director Marketing

-
Automaker Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has appointed Mohan Wilson as Director Marketing, Product and Customer Experience effective July 1.
Wilson, who was the head of Global Marketing Planning at Nissan Motor Corporation's premium car brand INFINITI at its global headquarter in Japan, succeeds Sriram Padmanabhan, the company said in a statement.
He will report to Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava and will be based in Chennai.
Padmanabhan, who has overseen the successful launch of the Nissan Magnite in India as Director Marketing, Product and Customer Experience, has been appointed Director Marketing, Product and Customer Experience for Nissan Motor Australia, the statement added.
He will report to Adam Paterson, Managing Director Nissan Australia, it added.
Padmanabhan will be based in Australia.
As part of his new role, Wilson will focus on "transformation of the India business on future product strategy for India, build a strong brand with a focus on customer experience and will leverage his experience gained at Nissan Motor Corporation's Global HQ office in Yokohama, Japan", the company said.
Commenting on Wilson's appointment, Srivastava said "his global exposure on premium cars would be key to build Nissan brand with a focus on customer experience on Nissan next transformation".
