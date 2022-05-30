Nissan Motor India inaugurates new corporate headquarters in Gurugram

Automaker India on Monday said it has inaugurated its new corporate headquarters in .

The facility will house key functions, including sales, marketing, aftersales, finance, human resources and corporate communications, among others.

"This new office fuels an atmosphere of positivity, innovation and teamwork. Nissan India's new office will continue to build on our philosophy of people first and encourage our employees to foster ideas that drive innovation," President Frank Torres said in a statement.

India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said the company's new corporate headquarters will help in creating an ecosystem to build the business in a new age environment of flexible workplaces conducive to growth of people and ideas.

The automaker has a manufacturing plant (RNAIPL) in Oragadam in Chennai, a digital centre in Kerala, Research & Development Center (RNTBCI) and Nissan Financial Services in Chennai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)