Nissan Motor India inaugurates new corporate headquarters in Gurugram

-
ALSO READ
Nissan Motor India posts 2-fold jump in domestic wholesales in Dec
Nissan India Feb sales surge 57% to 6,662 units, over 4,000 nos exported
Nissan plans to halt production in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine
Skill-Lync ties up with Renault Nissan Tech to train, upskill professionals
Nissan India rolls out 50,000th unit of SUV Magnite from Chennai plant
-
Automaker Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has inaugurated its new corporate headquarters in Gurugram.
The facility will house key functions, including sales, marketing, aftersales, finance, human resources and corporate communications, among others.
"This new office fuels an atmosphere of positivity, innovation and teamwork. Nissan India's new office will continue to build on our philosophy of people first and encourage our employees to foster ideas that drive innovation," Nissan India President Frank Torres said in a statement.
Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said the company's new corporate headquarters will help in creating an ecosystem to build the business in a new age environment of flexible workplaces conducive to growth of people and ideas.
The automaker has a manufacturing plant (RNAIPL) in Oragadam in Chennai, a digital centre in Kerala, Research & Development Center (RNTBCI) and Nissan Financial Services in Chennai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU