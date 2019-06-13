NMDC resumes iron ore production in Chhattisgarh

: NMDC Limited Thursday resumed mining operations at Bailadila in Chhattisgarh a week after they were affected by tribal unrest.
After almost a week-long agitation at Bailadila, Chhattisgarh, the mining operations at both Bailadila Mining Complexes ie Kirandul and Bacheli resumed today (Thursday),'' a press release said here.
CMD of NMDC Baijendra Kumar had a meeting on Wednesday with the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel and discussed the issue, the release said.
Kumar said NMDC has received timely support from the Stategovernment and local administration and assured that the PSU would continue tofocus on local development activities with thrust on education, health, skilldevelopment and integrated village development.
He said the company would put in efforts to make up for the production loss during this period.
The miner suspended production at Bailadilla Complex consisting of Bacheli and Kirandul mining blocks in Chhattisgarh following the agitation by tribal groups against the iron ore mining on hills in the deposit no.13, official sources had earlier said.
