Slabs of commercial building collapse; none hurt

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Slabs of top two floors of a four- storey commercial building collapsed near here Thursday afternoon, but no casualty was reported, said Fire Brigade officials.

The slabs of the building, located near the Dombivili railway station, caved in at around 1.30 pm, said Namdeo Chowdhari, Sub-Officer (Fire Brigade), Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

No one was injured in the mishap, he said.

He said the four-storey structure housed about a dozen shops on the ground floor, while the first floor was occupied by a restaurant.

The second floor housed a marriage hall, while the third and fourth floors were empty, Chowdhari said.

A civic official said a structural audit of the building was underway after a decision will be taken on pulling down the third and fourth floors.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 20:10 IST

