No Brexit transition period without withdrawal agreement: EU's Barnier

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned British lawmakers Tuesday against the "dangerous illusion" that they could benefit from a transition deal even without a proper divorce deal.
"Listening to debate in @HouseofCommons: there seems to be a dangerous illusion that the UK can benefit from a transition in the absence of the WA (withdrawal agreement," Barnier tweeted in a dramatic intervention as British MPs prepared to vote on the deal struck by Prime Minister Theresa May.
"Let me be clear: the only legal basis for a transition is the WA. No withdrawal agreement means no transition.
