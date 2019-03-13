No Brexit transition period without withdrawal agreement: EU's Barnier

The EU's chief negotiator warned British lawmakers Tuesday against the "dangerous illusion" that they could benefit from a transition deal even without a proper divorce deal.

"Listening to debate in @HouseofCommons: there seems to be a dangerous illusion that the UK can benefit from a transition in the absence of the WA (withdrawal agreement," tweeted in a dramatic intervention as British MPs prepared to vote on the deal struck by

"Let me be clear: the only legal basis for a transition is the WA. No withdrawal agreement means no transition.

