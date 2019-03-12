Man attacks wife for ignoring him and watching 'Pakistani

A 40-year-old man allegedly attacked his wife with a after he felt she was giving more importance to watching a show, 'Pakistani Drama', on her than speaking to him, police said Tuesday.

The accused, Asif Sattar Nayab, has a business of installing hoardings and stays with his family in the Salisbury Park area, they said.

Nayab was arrested by the and booked for attempt to murder after his wife registered a complaint against him Monday evening, the police said.

According to the police, the couple had a quarrel Monday morning.

"The woman had sent her son to bring milk from a shop but when she found that the milk pouch was damaged and some milk had spilled over, she started scolding him.

"Listening her voice, Asif intervened, which led to a heated argument between the couple," said a from the station.

The woman, in her complaint, said the quarrel escalated in the evening when Nayab came home and found she was not speaking to him, he said.

"When Asif came home from work, his wife went to the bedroom. When he went to the bedroom to speak to her, she kept watching a show named 'Pakistani Drama' on her mobile.

"Asif felt she was ignoring him and giving more importance to the show on her Felt ignored, Asif attacked her with a (a knife-like tool) in which her right hand's thumb broke," the said.

