No confirmed KFD case in DK district: Health dept

No confirmed case of Kyasanur Forest (KFD), also known as monkey fever, has been reported from any part of district,a health official said.

The tests on samples of dead monkeys and blood samples of suspected patients from the district at the National Institute of Virology, Pune have been negative for KFD, districthealth M Ramakrishna told reporters here Wednesday.

Five suspected cases had been reported so far in the district.

said 22 monkeys were found dead in various parts since the broke out in neighbouring districts.

Autopsy conducted on the dead monkeys also did not confirm that theydied of the

The health department is keeping a close watch on the situation and continuing the tests and people in the district need not panic, he said.

