JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Gunneswaran enters 2nd round of Antalya Open; Ramanathan wins, Myneni loses in Wimbledon qualifiers

Sebi to allow IPOs by tech companies with superior voting right shares
Business Standard

No decision on 33 pc reservation for women in central universities: HRD ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The HRD Ministry on Monday said it has not taken any decision on implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in central universities.

The information was shared by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in a written reply to a question about whether the government is considering to give 33 per cent reservation for women in central universities.

"No such decision has been taken," the HRD minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 19:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU