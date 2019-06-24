Ex-ISI chief Durrani files contempt case for not removing his name from no-fly list

Former ISI on Monday filed a contempt case against the for failing to follow court orders for the removal of his name from the (ECL) after he authored a controversial book with ex-RAW Singh Dulat.

The release of the book 'The Chronicles' sparked accusations of treachery against Durrani after his candid views on the terror attacks and various matters of regional and global concern came under intense public scrutiny.

Durrani filed a petition against (retd) Azam Suleman Khan in the Islamabad High Court, Samma TV reported.

On February 27, Justice had given the a month to make a decision on the removal of Durrani's name from the no-fly list, the petition says.

He was supposed to take a decision by March 27 but he did not, the petition said, seeking launching of contempt proceedings against the for failing to follow the orders.

Durrani's name was put on the ECL on May 29, 2018 following the Pakistan Army's request to impose a on him.

The decision was taken a day after Durrani visited the Headquarters in to explain his stance on his controversial book.

The book was co-authored by Durrani and Dulat, the former of India's external agency RAW.

The controversial book explores sensitive topics ranging from Hafiz Saeed, of Lashkar-e-Taiba and the of to the 2008 attacks and even the operation by US special forces to capture Al Qaeda chief in 2011. The book also focuses on the operations conducted by the ISI and the RAW.

Last year, General said Durrani was found guilty of violating the military code of conduct. A court of inquiry was also ordered against him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)