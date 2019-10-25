JUST IN
Brexit to be delayed, but for how long? No decision yet by EU diplomats

The 27 non-British member states agree in principle that Brexit should be delayed beyond the end of the month, but talks are ongoing about how much longer to wait

AFP | PTI  |  Brussels 

Anti Brexit demonstrators protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London

EU ambassadors postponed a decision on how long to delay Britain's exit from the bloc until next week, diplomats said Friday after talks in Brussels.

The 27 non-British member states agree in principle that Brexit should be delayed beyond the end of the month, but talks are ongoing about how much longer to wait.

The ambassadors agreed that the decisions could be made by written procedure, rather than an emergency leaders' summit, but their next meeting is on Monday.
First Published: Fri, October 25 2019. 16:00 IST

